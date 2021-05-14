Accused killer charged with second murder

Harold Haulman was arraigned on the new charges Friday morning. He was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tianna Phillips.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who is already facing a murder charge has now been charged with a second homicide in Luzerne County.

Harold Haulman, 42, was arraigned on the new charges Friday morning. He was charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tianna Phillips, 25, of McClure, Snyder County. Phillips was reported missing to Berwick Police on August 21, 2018.

Haulman was charged in December in the death of Erica Shultz, 26, of Bloomsburg.

Police say the bodies of both victims were found in a wooded area of Butler Township.