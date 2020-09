Charlene Riera pleaded guilty to five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman has pleaded guilty for her role in an accidental death case in Luzerne County.

Charlene Riera of Glen Lyon pleaded guilty on Wednesday to five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

In January, Riera's 6-month-old baby girl was found dead at her home. Four other children were removed from the place.

The death was later ruled accidental.