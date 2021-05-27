A very special day for LCCC graduate and family

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub has a story of the strength and determination of a college graduate from Plains Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A very decorated Elizabeth Breznay, known to friends and family as Lizzie, showed up at Mohegan Sun Arena for her graduation from Luzerne County Community College with her family.

"20 years ago, if you said this to me, I would never believe in. We are very proud, and it's been a really wild ride, and it's going to continue to be a wild, fun ride. Right Liz," said Lizzie's mother Helene Breznay.

Lizzie's graduating with a 4.0, among other honors, and this is another milestone for her as she continues to pursue her dreams.

"She's receiving an Associate of Applied Science degree in audio-video communications, and she wants to go into broadcasting and also freelancing, doing different (things), trying different avenues out in the broadcasting world."

The day was full of celebration.

"Lizzy was my student at Soloman Plains Junior high; I was her music teacher. And what an inspiration, a gift, a gift," Brian Fischer said.

When officials at the college chose which student they wanted to speak at the commencement, they tell Newswatch 16 there was no question about it.

"The message that she's delivering which was excellent, and obviously the inspiration that she'll provide to the class that anything is possible, and education provides you with that opportunity to pursue your dreams," said Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary.

Lizzie and her family say this wouldn't have been possible without the open arms of students, faculty, and staff at LCCC.