A sweet send-off for Luciano Mancini

The boy is heading to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a stem cell treatment.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A socially-distant parade through Pittston Township Sunday was all for 8-year-old Luciano Mancini.

The third-grader is battling cancer and is heading to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia this week for a stem cell treatment.

Since the community couldn't say goodbye to Luciano and wish him luck in person they felt this was the next best thing.

"He's the bravest young kid you could ever meet. He faces everything head-on, he puts his head straight," said Luciano's grandfather Vincent Bucci. "he's always saying, 'I'm a tough guy, I'm a tough guy' and I said, 'I believe it because I've had heroes but he's my hero.'"