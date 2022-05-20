A place to rest for bus patrons in Wilkes-Barre

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how a new partnership is making it possible.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Catching the bus is vital for some people trying to make their way around Luzerne County.

"At LCTA, we provide public transit for the community by bringing people here there wherever they need to go for all the certain reasons they need to travel," said Kathy Bednarek, LCTA.

But sometimes along those travels, you need to take a break.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority learned through a study outside the B'nai B'rith Senior Apartments and the Valley View Terrace building, there was no seating for people awaiting a ride.

"There are a lot of people who are waiting for the bus and also we saw the need because of the senior population, in both of these locations where a bench would be useful," said Bednarek.

So the LCTA and the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club teamed up to make the wait a little more comfortable, installing these benches for residents who call these apartments home. The place to sit is a welcomed sight.

"There are a lot of people here with walkers and wheelchairs and what not. They come out to go shopping, or they are carrying their carts, you know those big carts, so to stand there. It's much better now and a convenience for them," said Don Scutari, Wilkes-Barre.

The benches have only been here for a few days and are already getting lots of use.

The Lions Club paid for a portion of the cost and will help maintain them. People say they're even becoming a topic of conversation.

"At least you are comfortable and you can meet people. A lot of people are very thankful for them, in fact, I was sitting here yesterday waiting for the bus and somebody goes, 'these are nice, I wish I had one in front of my apartment'," said Scutari.

LCTA hopes to install more benches at bus stops across its service area.