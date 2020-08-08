Free photo sessions were held for the medical team of a woman who spent weeks in the hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A picture perfect 'thank you' was on Saturday's agenda for some doctors in Wilkes-Barre.

A local photographer from Kingston offered free photo sessions at Kirby Park to the doctors who made up her care team at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

These doctors helped her recover from a life-threatening infection back in May.

Lori Prashker-Thomas suffered from a bacterial infection caused by a tooth abscess.

She spent weeks in the hospital and wanted to share her talents with the medical staff that helped her through so much in the midst of the crisis.

"Not having family with you during the 3 weeks that I was hospitalized was really hard. Without the nurses and the doctors I wouldn't be here and I need them to know that," said Lori Prashker-Thomas of Shadowcatcher Photography.