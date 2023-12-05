A night he will never forget: 12-year-old goes to prom

Zachary Martz might not have enough time to go to a prom of his own. That's why family and friends pulled some strings for one special night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Prom is a must-do for many high schoolers, but for 12-year-old Zachary Martz, he might not have enough time to go to one of his own.

That's why family and friends pulled some strings giving him one night, he's likely never to forget.

"It's nerve-racking," Zach said.

With his corsage pinned and his hair freshly cut, 12-year-old Zachary Martz and his date, a junior at Wyoming Valley West Katelin Kwarcinski, are all ready for prom.

"Well, I found out prom was coming around, and then his mom, it's like a whole thing, and I just wanted to give him the experiences," Kwarcinski said.

An experience like prom is something Zach's mom Brittany Edwards says her son might not get to do when he's older after being diagnosed with terminal bone and soft tissue cancer back in 2019.

"Honestly, no parent ever thinks that it's going, I'm sorry, no parent ever wants to hear that it's their child. No one ever expects it," Edwards said.

Once the news of Zach's trip to the prom got out, family and friends went the extra mile, getting a limousine escorted by one of Zach's favorite things, motorcycles.

"It's really incredible. I'm so happy the community came out to make this happen for him and Kaitlin, they are going with a group they are all gonna have, hopefully so much fun," Edwards said.

After pictures, Zachary and his entourage filed into the limousine, leaving the Luzerne County Courthouse accompanied by a roar of motorcycles.

Newswatch 16 caught up to them at the Woodlands, where for one night, Zach could forget about everything and just focus on smiling for pictures and making memories that will last a lifetime.

"I am, I am at a loss for words," Zach said.

Zach's family says after the prom, their plan was to relax out by the fire pit with some sodas and pizza, reliving every detail from one special night.