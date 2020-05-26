A heartfelt 'Thank You' from Carisa's family

Since we met Carisa in January, she was diagnosed with Zellwegers Syndrome, an extremely rare disorder that inhibits cell metabolism.

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — In January, Newswatch 16 told you about a family in need of some financial help for a van and ramp to help 3-year-old Carisa Drum see the world around her.

Tuesday, Carisa's family wants to say 'Thank You' and share some somber news.

Carisa Drum of Slocum Township enjoyed things many 3 years old love, like music and going for rides in the car.

This video was taken back in January when Newswatch 16 first met Carisa and her family.

That is when they were asking for help to buy a van and ramp for Carisa.

For that, her family says 'Thank You.'

"For us to be able to provide Carisa with as much normality as possible, so the community was wonderful, Valley with a Heart was wonderful and they were able to get a van to transport her to all of her appointments and family gatherings and things like that," said Carisa's aunt, Amanda Drum.

"She loved the van she loved going for her car rides and sitting out on her porch," added Carisa's mother, Carolynn Drum.

"She was such a happy little girl in the car," explained Amanda Drum.

Unfortunately, this 'thank you' comes with heartbreak.

Since we last met Carisa, she was diagnosed with Zellwegers Syndrome, an extremely rare disorder that inhibits cell metabolism.

Earlier this month, Carisa came down with a urinary tract infection.

"This time she's too weak to continue treatments and our family thought it was best to keep her comfortable and she ended up taking a turn for the worst on Sunday and now it's just a matter of time," explained her mother.

Unfortunately, Carisa passed away just hours after this interview with her family.

They tell us they are extremely thankful for the members of their community who stepped up allowed for Carisa to enjoy her final months with her family.

"And we just want to raise awareness about Zellwegers syndrome and how extremely rare it is and know that no family should have to go through something like this but we are so appreciative of the community," added Amanda.