A fine day for sledding in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A snow covered Kirby Park made for a great opportunity for some sledding in Wilkes-Barre.

"It's snowed pretty good out so we just bought a couple of sleds from Ollie's and just decided to hit the slopes here instead of Montage," said Jo Bair of Wilkes-Barre.

"I haven't been sledding in about 10 years. Honest to God," said Yusef Kamal of Kingston. " I was like, 'today's the day' because I didn't go last time and I was just like, why not go sledding let's do something fun and here we are."

If you're like Yusef Kamal and need a refresher, three-year-old Oliver Tejeda from Hanover Township can tell you how it's done.

"Yes, start all the way on the top and then, you just go down," explained Oliver. He and his mother spent much of their afternoon doing just that.

"It's been a little terrifying," added his mother Enmy Soler. "I think because of him, and you just get on the sled and it just goes before you can really sit down, but it's really fun. It's a good terrifying."

Even though we had a snowstorm a few weeks ago people out at Kirby Park say this was the first time they took the opportunity to sleigh ride.

"Personally, this, I've been wanting to sled for the past like week or so," said Kamal. "I was waiting for this. Now, last time. I'm the only kid, only guy, in my house. I got three sisters and not a single one of them wanted to sled. The 18-year-old oldest child did. Here we are now."

"We didn't think the snow was going to be good actually," added Soler. "But we were like, 'let's just go out and see,' so we came sledding. We didn't go for the big snowstorm, we were too scared, so we thought we'd come today."