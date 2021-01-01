A few suggestions for your 2021 resolutions

If you're looking for inspiration, Newswatch 16's Wyoming Valley news crew might be able to help.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It might be harder to come up with a New Year's resolution this year but if you're looking for inspiration Newswatch 16's Wyoming Valley news crew might be able to help.

Newswatch 16 photojournalist Michael Erat and Chelsea Strub have traveled around Luzerne County this week and along the way, asked folks what they're hoping to accomplish in 2021, starting in Hazleton at Frankie's Pizzeria & Restaurant on Wyoming Street.

"My New Year's resolution is to have more patience because this last year it has totally tested my patience, and a couple different avenues, some more patience for people," said Lauren Sacco of Frankie's Pizzeria & Restaurant.

"I have many but you don't have enough time to do the list on your program," said Joseph Zeller, Recreation Director City of Hazleton.

Hazleton's Mayor, Jeff Cusat didn't have any resolutions, which gave him something in common with this shopper in Hanover Township.

"No, I know I learned a long time ago and don't make New Year's resolutions," Donna Franks of Mountain Top said. "So, what happens, happens and that's about it."

"My New Year's resolution is to pray for all the people that things get better for everybody," added Dorthy Ragukas of Larksville.

"Oh yeah, always looking to lose a few more pounds but I do that every day," said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity's.

"I'd like to be better at spontaneously bursting into song," Strub said.

We found a lot of resolutions are centered around food.

"My new year's resolution, make some money, I guess I guess it could be like anybody else lose weight but I'll probably give that up the second weekend of January again and just be fat," Brian Gardner of Uncle Buck's BBQ said.

"There is one thing I'd like to be better at grilling. Like I find myself in the backyard with the dog we've got the grill going. It's always hamburgers it's always hot dogs. I need to branch out," Erat said.

"I'd like to expand my horizons, you know, like for lunch. Because I get shrimp tacos every day. So maybe I could get beef tacos, a couple days a week," said Strub.

Others had their friends, family, and even strangers in mind.

"Stay off Facebook. My family would love that. My friends would love that," added John Bryan of the Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee.

"My resolution for the new year is to be more patient with people and to try to be more kind with everyone that I cross paths with," said Patrick Ward of the United Way of Greater Hazleton.