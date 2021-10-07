The parents of a 7-year-old boy who was hit and killed outside their home by an unknown driver are asking for the public's help for answers.

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — State police are now offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a hit-and-run crash in March that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The child's family spoke to Newswatch 16 about what they have been through since then.

"Green for Gabe, and that's because that was his favorite color, so we just do that in memory of Gabe," explained Adam Bierly, when referencing the green cross outside his family's home in Hunlock Creek.

Gabe was the middle child in the Bierly family and part of Sara and Adam's first foster care placement, who eventually became a part of their family.

"3-year-old little girl, 2-year-old little boy and an 11-month-old little boy which are Tiana, Zach, and Gabe," explained Sara.

As their family grew, the Bierlys moved to a family farm on Bonnieville Road.

Close to a month later, on early evening in March, when Gabe and his older brother Zach were exploring part of the farm across the road, something tragic happened when Gabe went to cross the road on his way back home.

"Gabe was hit, and the truck ran over him and drug his bike down the road, and he just kept going," said Adam. "The kids came in, and they got me, and you know, I went out, and he just laid in the road, as if he was nothing. They just left him there."

Gabe's parents tell Newswatch 16 they don't have anger for the driver who hit and killed their son before taking off, just questions.

"I don't think the driver could have responded all that differently than they did. But it changed when they kept going. You know, that has made such a terrible situation so much worse," added Adam.

It turned their scenic family farm into a crime scene.

"To have him laying out there for that long and the other kids, you know, 'What's going on?'" continued Adam. "You know, that we had all these ambulances there and all these police there and, 'Why aren't they helping? Why, why aren't they helping Gabe? If an ambulance is there, they're going to make him better?'"

Now they hope someone comes forward with answers to bring their family peace and closure they've been searching for with the support from friends, family, and their church.

"The other children know that the person responsible, you know, is still out there," said Adam. "And that's a big fear, you know, that something's going to happen to them."