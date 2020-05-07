A different type of July Fourth

The massive fireworks display at Kirby park this year will not go on, but that's not stopping people from celebrating the holiday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The skies above Wilkes-barre, won't light up red- white or blue Saturday and it's all because the coronavirus canceled the firework show at Kirby Park.

This is a video from last year's July Fourth celebration.

The event which has amusement rides, food, and craft vendors, and entertainment and fireworks displays normally drew thousands of visitors to Kirby Park every year.

But this year the park is a lot quieter, and that's not stopping people from having a good time.

"We're having a nice cookout, enjoying the weather. Were celebrating my brother's birthday and we just wanted the family to come out and get together so that nobody has to be stuck at home," said Hilda Albritton a Kingston resident.

For others just being in the states on America's birthday is a real treat.

"It is a unique experience as I said it is my first fourth of July and it is amazing to share it with all the Americans, and all their traditions, and customs," said Gabreil Arauz, and an exchange student from Panama.

While the show will be a no go on this year, those we spoke with say, you just have to look on the bright side.

"It is important to keep and recall a positive thing. Like we are here together we can cheer, we can play, we can do activities together even though we can't watch the fireworks show," said Arauz.

To make up for the missed display this year, some families have planned one of their own.

"Because of course our beautiful Kirby is not having our fireworks this year we went and bought some of our own nothing major but something you know that the kids will enjoy," Albritton.