EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway after state police say a fight turned deadly.

Troopers say they were called to Short Street just after 2 a.m. to assist Edwardsville police in an investigation.

State police say William Ramm of Hanover Township was found dead after getting into a fight with another man.