A Christmas display to brighten your day

33 Christmas trees and even more decorations fill a Wilkes-Barre apartment.

All around Public Square, you'll find Christmas cheer...

And there's an apartment nearby, where the message is clear.

33 holiday trees fill the place.

Some pink, some shiny, others covered in lace.

If you're looking for Santa, here's where you'll find him.

In a tree or on a shelf, with roommates David and Tim.

"Everyone's anxious to come up and see it took us a lot longer this year. It took us a little over a month. This time, just because we added some more stuff to it," explained David Rinker.

It may take hours to discover what's new...

This year it's a centerpiece, this Santa, and a tree or two.

For years these roommates have invited neighbors in,

to see the trees, snow globes, and villages within

Lucky for them, they don't work remotely.

It's all about fun; just don't stand too closely

"There's quite a few elderly, so being able to just drop down a floor, go up a floor, wear a mask. That gives them something to do, gives them something to think about when they go home. I just think it's a neat thing for everybody, and like I said last year, it's more of a mental therapy for me with retail and the way this year has been with COVID and everything else going in life," said Timothy Eckhart.

It's all about spreading holiday joy, they tell Newswatch 16

Especially with all that's happened because of COVID-19

"Oh, I believe it's helping a lot. Little Christmas cheer them out this past year was not a fun one for anyone. So it's definitely enjoyable. Even for us now, just to come home from work and sit there and put a Christmas movie on and just look at the lights. Kind of forget about everything else going on outside," said David.

For now, Tim and David hope to stay safe, and this view made you Merry,