A CDL in just four weeks

Luzerne County Community College has a course to get you a commercial driver's license and get out on the road.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Class is in session at Luzerne County Community College for its Commercial Driver's License training program.

"I didn't know of it, and then when COVID hit, I sort of you know my job stopped, and things stopped in the world, you know, and I got this training program from CareerLink Luzerne County," explained student Pat Richardson of Trucksville. "This is our first week of training, and it's really going well. I mean, our instructors are great."

Even though it's October, don't worry, you didn't miss enrollment. This is a 4-week course that accepts students monthly.

"We actually start classes every month with the Monday through Friday program, and approximately once every couple months for the weekend program, so there's an opportunity throughout the year," explained Susan Spry, the associate vice president of academic affairs at LCCC.

"Things are going really well, and we should be able to land good jobs when we're done," said Richardson.

There is a huge demand for drivers with CDLs right now.

"Right, there's always been a strong demand for CDL drivers, but certainly we've seen an uptick the last few years with all the goods that we need to move. So part of our issue economically is that we don't have enough people moving the goods throughout the country," added Spry.

Students enrolled in the program right now tell Newswatch 16 that the size of these trucks can be intimidating, but they've got the training here, and they know that the payoff is going to be worth it.

"Of course, I never drove nothing that big before in my life, you know, but like I said, the instructors are great, and you know, you can't you can't be scared, afraid of them," said Richardson. "But you can't, you have to respect them, to do what you're told, learn safety on the roads and the rules."

These students know that there are jobs waiting at the end of the road.

"I'm all about helping people, and you know it's going to help me. It's going to help others, so I'm just one leg, and you know, so hope everybody can jump in and do their part," said Richardson.