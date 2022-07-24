Blessing motorcycles in Luzerne County

The blessing took place at Slocum Chapel in Exeter Sunday morning.

EXETER, Pa. — During the spring and summer, you might see many motorcycles on the road.

And on Sunday, a church in Luzerne County held a service to bless some of those motorcycles and their riders.

After the service at Slocum Chapel in Exeter, riders had lunch with live music and then went on a 45-mile motorcycle ride. There was also a nitro motorcycle demonstration.

Nitro bikes are motorcycles that are used for drag racing.

"I know, if we're going to have good weather, we're going to get a lot of bikes. But you know, the biker community is a big community, and it's getting larger as it goes so, so we really are so blessed to be able to do this," said Guy Giordano, Pastor at Slocum Chapel.

"I think this is our sixth or seventh year. There's so much community here. It's such an old historic church, and it's so close to home. So to be able to come up and share about our Lord and Savior Jesus and our 220-mile-an-hour nitro bike, it all kind of comes together here on biker Sunday," said Rich Vreeland, Vreeland's Harley-Davidson.

The blessing and picnic were free for everyone in Luzerne County.