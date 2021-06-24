A beautiful day to open Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market

After a smaller, quieter pandemic season last year, more people came out this time around and were welcomed by a greater variety of vendors.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day for the opening of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market season. After a smaller, quieter pandemic season last year, more people came out this time around and were welcomed by a greater variety of vendors.

There was lots of delicious food, and for the first time in a while, visible smiles—all ingredients to a well-deserved opener for Wilkes-Barre's 2021 Farmers Market season following a smaller, socially distanced one last year.

"Last year it was gloomy, it was depressing. Now it's bright, happy times," said Wilkes-Barre mayor George Brown.

Sworn in on January 6, 2020, Brown has basically been mayor only during a pandemic so far, so this opening is part of new beginnings for him and his city.

"I'm just telling you that this city is coming back. It's going to be a clean, bright place that people want to bring their families to," said the mayor.

And with a big turnout, what better time to offer vaccinations if you haven't gotten one?

"We've had a good response so far, so obviously, every one (that) we do is important," said Henry Radulski, Wilkes-Barre Health department director.

David Atwell, a Special Olympics athlete, says he'd been wanting to get his vaccine.

"I asked them if I needed ID or insurance, they said, 'no'," he said.

But the $15 farmers market voucher offered was just an added bonus.

"I'm going to walk around the farmers market and see what I can get," Atwell said.

In addition to seeing a lot more people at this year's farmers market, we're told there's a much greater variety of items being sold as well.

"Last year, they weren't selling food; it was just for the farmers," said Wilkes-Barre Community Policing Officer Kirk Merchel, who tells Newswatch 16 eating the food is his favorite part of the event.

"People who are really committed to the farmers market, you know, they didn't back down from the epidemic, and they made it happen," said city resident Sam Jefferson.

Some vendors are even fundraising for a cause. The Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Park Project was selling donuts, as part of their effort to meet a fundraising goal of $400,000. Organizer, Jackie Deutsch says she's looking forward to finally pushing her grandson, who's in a wheelchair, in a swing.

"The swing itself is $500,000," Deutsch said.

And while we're finally returning to a post-pandemic sense of normalcy, the best part of any farmers market is the opportunity to shop local.

"When you buy from the local farms, it supports your local community. The money stays in your community, is supporting the community," said Bill Banta, owner of Rowlands Pennsylvania Produce.