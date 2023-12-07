$900 million expansion coming to Geisinger Wyoming Valley

The hospital expansion will include a new 11-story tower filled with patient rooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Geisinger is planning a major expansion of its Wyoming Valley Medical Center, the health system announced Wednesday.

The expansion project that is set to cost $900 million will nearly double the size of Geisinger Wyoming Valley's campus near Wilkes-Barre.

The hospital expansion will include a new 11-story tower filled with patient rooms.

The project will make Geisinger Wyoming Valley an entirely private-room hospital.

The emergency department and cardiac care hospital will also get some upgrades.

Officials say the improvements will put Geisinger Wyoming Valley on par with academic hospitals in major cities and create hundreds of jobs.