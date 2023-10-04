72nd Irem Shrine Circus opens in Wilkes-Barre

The show runs through Sunday at the Kingston Armory on Market Street in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are always the familiar sights at the circus, like the face painting, train rides, and food.

But folks at the Irem Shrine Circus say you can expect to see new things, too, in its 72nd year at the Kingston Armory.

"Every year, it's a different show. there may be some acts that have played here in the past that come back, but we hire a promoter. The promoter then hires a whole new show, the only time these performers will be together is this week," explained Irem Shrine Circus Chairman John Richards.

Including a performer known as 'The Amazing Franko' from the South Side of Scranton.

"It's like a homecoming. A lot of family and friends that, when I grew up, knew I was passionate about doing performing, clowning, and stuff. Actually going to come," said Franko.

While the acts are professional, everything behind the scenes, from making the food to organizing toy sales, is all volunteer.

"To keep our prices really cheap, so everybody is welcome to come, and the second thing is it helps us provide funding to our units, which gives everybody a chance and a few dollars to maintain their equipment, their uniforms," said Potentate, or Irem President, Edmund Goodfield.

It all helps with the Shriner's ultimate goal of supporting its children's hospitals.

"We used to come when we were little, so it's really nice that we get to bring Kara now, and she loves everything about it. So it's a fun day out," said Gina Weidow of Kingston.

Many of the students here on opening day had the day off from school

"I just like doing it because we all get to spend time together away from work and away from school," added Kara Weidow of Kingston.

If you would like to learn more about attending this year's event, you can find information by clicking this link.