5G rollout could impact air travel over holiday weekend

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke to travelers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport about the latest wrinkle in air travel.

AVOCA, Pa. — Smoky skies meant Marty Wachna couldn't fly home as planned. He was in the area for business this week, and his flight from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to Chicago was canceled.

"I had to quickly find a place to stay. Because of Peach Fest, all the hotels were booked. Fortunately, I was able to get a spot in a hotel. Went back to the hotel, had to get up at 3 o'clock in the morning to get back home this morning."

The smoke is just one issue in the air this holiday weekend.

Another possible problem could come Saturday when wireless companies roll out their new 5G networks.

Not all planes have installed updated equipment that protects against interference from the 5G signals.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned airlines that planes without this equipment won't be allowed to land in bad weather or in poor visibility.

When Elizabeth Femmer found out about this, she was relieved she was getting out before the rollout on Saturday. She doesn't anticipate any problems on her trip to Myrtle Beach.

"This is a routine trip for me. I do this a couple of times a year."

Jeanne Hannivig-Jones is hoping for a problem-free flight too. She was visiting her father in Carbondale.

"I hope so because I have a cocktail party to get to in Florida, so hopefully, it all goes well."

Even though Wachna's trip home was off to a rough start, his attitude is positive.

"It is what it is. It's summertime, it's Fourth of July weekend, and the smoke from Canada is just affecting everything now."

Everything out of the airport in Luzerne Count Friday morning was on time.

Check the status of your flight with the WNEP Flight Tracker HERE.