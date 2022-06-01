$5 a gallon gas is here

Depending on where and how you are fueling up in northeastern Pennsylvania.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Fueling up is not getting any easier.

"Oh, it's not. The working man's working harder," said Joseph Corner.

Corner has been operating an arborist business for 30 years in Mountain Top. He says everyday he's working a few extra hours to offset the price of fuel needed to operate.

"Last year it was really like you didn't notice the fuel. Now it's become like a real meaningful expense," he said.

High prices at the pump are pushing Joseph to focus his operations locally and avoiding jobs that require travel.

"We're taking them but you know, We're trying to do a couple extra jobs a week to offset the fuel costs. Yeah, I worked about 90 hours last week over seven days," he explained.

Hiren Kamdal is the Manager of this Valero in Nuangola, where credit card price for a gallon of gas is more than $5 right now.

He says even at this price, the business here is not seeing rising profits.

"The profits are going down and the sales are down," explained Kamdal.

He says customers are still coming in, but spending less and less with each visit.

"You know everything is going down. The sales are real bad right now. You have to make it work, can't help it. We just hope it doesn't go into recession," Kamdal added.