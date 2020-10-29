360 manufacturing jobs promised in Luzerne County

A British custom kitchen cabinet company is setting up shop in the Hanover Industrial Estates.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wren Manufacturing Inc., a British custom kitchen cabinet manufacturer, has announced it has chosen places in the Hanover Industrial Estates in Hanover Township and Sugar Notch to set up shop.

The company is bringing a promise to hire 360 locals along with it.

"It's very exciting. It's very humbling to have these big large companies that come to Hanover Township, you know, to look to locate. It's also an honor to have that opportunity to speak with all these different entities that are looking at our Township," said Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto.

Guesto says while the announcement is humbling, It's not surprising given the assets of the area.

"I think the proximity to the large markets is appealing. That's one, too. I think that our land we have a vast amount of land that's available with infrastructure that's already there between the roads and sewer lines and things of that nature that helped to make this choice easier," Guesto explained.

The North American headquarters and a call center will be located here in Sugar Notch while a manufacturing center will be right down the road in Hanover Township, but officials with Hanover Township tell Newswatch 16, they think the benefits will go beyond these two areas.

"Especially now trying to, you know, crawling back from the pandemic and get people back out and working. This is something that is very, very pleasant to be able to announce to have manufacturing jobs coming into our community," added Guesto.