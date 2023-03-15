30 years since Pittston fire tragedy

The loss of two firefighters is still on the minds of residents in Pittston and West Pittston three decades later.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Wednesday marks a solemn anniversary for many in part of Luzerne County. A fire broke out on Main Street in Pittston 30 years ago. Firefighters from Pittston and West Pittston responded.

Capt. John Lombardo of Pittston and Foreman Lenny Insalaco of West Pittston were killed while fighting that fire.

On this day three decades ago, James Lombardo lost his brother, Capt. John Lombardo of the Pittston Fire Department after a fire broke out on Main Street in Pittston.

"John had responded to the call along with Lenny Insalaco and the West Pittston and Pittston Fire Departments. and when they got to the fire, from my understanding, they had gone in, they came out, they went in, they came out. They had no idea that the fire was burning underneath the floor. And that's when things took a turn there for them," James Lombardo said.

Capt. John Lombardo was 26 years old, and Foreman Lenny Insalaco of the West Pittston Fire Department was 20 when they died.

They are memorialized with three monuments between the two municipalities and the Firefighters Memorial Bridge that connects them.

"This is a reminder to me of what heroes do the sacrifices that they make," James Lombardo said.

Lombardo named his son John after his brother. He was born three months after his brother was killed. John is now a full-time firefighter in Pittston and a Luzerne County councilman.

"I have tried very hard every day in my life to live up to that memory," John Lombardo said.

John says he's reminded of what these two firefighters gave up for the sake of public safety every day, not just on this anniversary.

"I sort of knew that this was the path that my life was going to be on, and I'm very inspired by him and his sacrifice that night. And not only that but to work with the men who were with him that night and prior to that is really been very special for me because they sort of give me a little bit of an insight as to what he was like as a person," John Lombardo said.

James Lombardo hopes reminding people of this sacrifice will motivate them to do something positive.

"What I want people to keep doing is keeping themselves and do good for others. I mean, it's not about doing for yourself. It's about helping your community, helping your neighbor, helping anybody you can help that might need help."