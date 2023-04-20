$3 million lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County

Can Do Convenience in Hazleton sold the big winner.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a $3 million winning $3 Million Mega Stacks Scratch Off.

Can Do Convenience on South Poplar Street in Hazleton gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$3 Million Mega Stacks is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

