18th Plymouth Kielbasa Festival returns

Kielbasa is a beloved food here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, so it's no surprise there's a festival dedicated to it in Luzerne County.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — The smell of smoked meats is in the air, and that can only mean one thing — the return of the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

The crowd started pouring into Plymouth around lunchtime on Friday for the 18th annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

Vendors of all kinds are lined up on Main Street and ready to serve the crowds. For many people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, kielbasa is something that was often on the family dinner tables.

"It's definitely a family tradition with everybody around here. The holidays are always busy, and this festival brings a lot of people out. Everybody loves kielbasa," said John Vishnefski from Tarnowski's Kielbasa.

"I've been coming here for seven years now, and it's always a good time for me. It's more of a hobby for me, but I like the entertainment," said Joe Triplett from Joe's Smoke House.

There's live music and a kids zone with games and a bounce house, but festival goers say they look forward to trying all the good food and seeing old friends around town.

"The food, everything, that's the amazing part, the food," said Christopher O'Rourke. "Potato pancakes, I also had a sausage sandwich."

"You've got to support your town, right? Look at Edwardsville; they have the pierogi festival. Each town should have something to support your town," Donna Krasavage said.

The Plymouth Kielbasa festival runs until 11 p.m. Friday and picks up Saturday at 11 a.m.