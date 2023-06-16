Simba | 16 To The Rescue

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Simba, a gentle dog ready for his forever home.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — He's 118 pounds, eager to learn, and loves a treat or two. That may sound like the description of an average middle-schooler, but no, this big puppy is only one year old. In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet Simba, a gentle dog ready for his forever home.

"He just likes to be loved, like we all do. He just wants that love," said David Phillips, a volunteer with the SPCA of Luzerne County.

One look into gentle giant Simba's sweet eyes, and you could see it's true; he's got a whole lot of love to give, 118 pounds of it.

This cane corso/rottweiler mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County is looking for his forever home and is charming the camera to get there. He loves kisses, pets, and hugs. He can be a bit timid and jumpy at first, but that didn't last long once he got comfortable.

Simba loves nothing more than to lean into you, steal your heart, and receive all your petting.

Rescue workers say it can be difficult sometimes to adopt larger breeds and want to feature Simba because even though he may seem intimidating through a cage, he's just a big sweetheart.

Phillips admires Simba saying, "He's come a long way in the time he's been here. He's getting used to his new environment, but hopefully, this isn't the ultimate environment for him."

Simba was rescued from a home that had too many animals and missed out on a lot of puppy training because of it. He had never even seen a leash before coming to the shelter, and though volunteers say he could still use some practice, he picked up on the skill right away.

Simba passed what rescue workers call their "cat test" and could go to a home with a feline sibling.

Phillips says Simba comes out of his shell even more when he's with another dog his size he could play with. No small children in Simba's future home, though teens would be fine.

Adopting Simba would mean an opportunity to train a dog who is still just learning how to be a dog.

"He doesn't know any of his commands yet; he's still learning. Everything's new to him. Somebody to mold and shape him the way they want a dog to be," says Phillips.

In the short time Phillips has been working with Simba, he can't believe how strongly he was able to bond with people considering his start in life. Rescue workers know he will be a loyal companion to the family who chooses to nurture his shy personality and help him grow more confident. Just be prepared for a kiss or two. Big breed, big heart, and Simba is ready to use his to love you.

If you're interested in adopting this big baby into your family, you can find his adoption information by clicking here.