16 To The Rescue: Google and Winkie

In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we meet a pair of pit bull mixes who must be adopted together. The brother/sister duo have come a long way since being abandoned.

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA — Google and Winkie are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are probably between 2 and 4 years old and pit bull mixes. The brother/sister duo just want to be loved, and rescue workers say they deserve nothing but the best.

"They sleep together; they play together; they play rough together. They're just great dogs. They love sleeping under the covers. They eat at the same time. They'll steal treats out of everybody's mouth. They're not lap dogs. There's no guarding issues," said foster David Phillips, SPCA of Luzerne County.

Google and Winkie were found as strays in March and lived at SPCA of Luzerne County at first but have been living in a foster home since July, where rescue workers say they are making amazing progress.

"This is Google — we named him Google because of his googly eyes — and this is Winkie because Winkie has a problem with her left eye where she does circles when she's excited, so her depth perception is off," Phillips said.

Winkie does not get up on furniture; they sleep together on a mattress on the ground. The perfect home for this pair would be one where the family is home often; rescue workers think maybe even someone who works from home.

Google and Winkie do well with older kids and other senior dogs. They would like a fenced-in backyard but don't necessarily need one because they do so well on walks.

"Google is the one that's going to meet you at the door. He's going to come up, jump on you like, 'Hey, I haven't seen you all day; where have you been?' He's the loving one. She reacts off of him, so what he does, she does," Phillips said.

Google and Winkie are still working on house training, and they like to get to plastic bottles and cardboard when left at a low height. But rescue workers say they do not have separation anxiety; they more so just get bored.

Since Google and Winkie were found abandoned and can be skeptical of new people at first, they do need help with socialization still.

"They were very skittish in the beginning, so it may take some time for them to warm up to you, but after that, I think they're the ideal for any home they go to. They will be your forever companions."

If you would like to meet Google and Winkie, you can find their adoption information by clicking here.