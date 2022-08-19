$1.5 million in upgrades coming to Seven Tubs Recreation Area

State funding is on its way to make the popular recreation area more user-friendly.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Tucked away inside the Pinchot State Forest is the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County.

"Mother nature is the best thing to soothe the soul, so the more we get out in it, the better we are, and that's why we have our parks system, and we need to preserve it," said Ken Moran, Carbondale.

"This one is amazing. The rock formations are so cool, the water is so cold but refreshing, and it's just like a hidden gem," said Jenna Joyal, southern New Jersey.

The Department of Conservation of Natural Resources announced it will dedicate $1.5 million of state funding to park enhancements at the recreation area, something park-goers are looking forward to.

"The parks in Pennsylvania are one of my favorite things to come to, so the more money we put into preserving, the better we are, especially for our future generations," said Moran.

DCNR officials say since the start of the pandemic, visitors to state parks have jumped dramatically, so they want to make it a safer place for visitors.

Improvements include reconstructing the Route 115 entrance, expanding parking lots, pedestrian walkways, and access to the D and L Trail.

"It's great because I'm walking with a cane, so it's a little hard to walk, so if they smooth out the paving, it will be great," said Rite Marie Fieo, Pocono Lake.

"I think that will be awesome, anything to bring more people in. I think this is a really cool spot that more people should know about, so if that gets taken care of and brings more people in, I think a lot of people will enjoy this area," said Joyal.

Some park-goers tell Newswatch 16 there's one more improvement to the park DCNR should consider at Seven Tubs Recreation Area.

"We've passed here dozens of times and never knew where it was until we put it in the GPS, and even then, we almost missed it. It's just a tiny sign they have out there. Put a nice big sign out there. More people will come," said Fieo.

DCNR hasn't set a date as to when the improvements will get underway though they say it will be as soon as possible.