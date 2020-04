This comes as less money is coming in and concerns about the coronavirus.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One hundred and 28 people who work for Luzerne County are off the job because less money is coming in and concerns about coronavirus.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri expects the furloughs will save taxpayers $600,000.

The 128 jobs are 35 percent of Luzerne County's current workforce.

All are positions the county believes are not critical to life-sustaining activities.