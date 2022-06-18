11th annual Climbing for Lost Linemen in Luzerne County

A ceremony was held in Hazleton Friday night to honor all power line workers who have passed away while on the job.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Family members and friends gathered at City View Park for the 11th Annual Climbing for Lost Linemen.

The name of the fallen are written on a lantern and one by one, other linemen climb up to hang the lantern on a line strung between two poles.

At the top, they light the candle within and take a moment of silence for those no longer with us.

"It gives me cold chills just thinking about it. They don't forget you after your person is gone. They support you. They don't forget your people and it means the world. It really helps with the whole grief process," said Cindy Batey, Tennessee.

"It's beautiful We wouldn't miss it. It's just something that we wanted to do and we're glad we're here," said Tony Avalos, California.

The non-profit that sponsors the ceremony also provides 12 months of assistance to families who have lost loved ones while on the job.