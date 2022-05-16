Candidates campaign in 118th District

The 118th district has been newly re-drawn and now includes portions of both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jim haddock has been going door to door in communities such as West Pittston to speak to voters about his campaign to represent the 118th district in Harrisburg.

The newly redrawn district covers part of Lackawanna County, including Moosic and Old Forge. It also covers part of Luzerne County, including Avoca, Dupont, and West Pittston.

Haddock felt called to run to fill the position after current state representative fellow Democrat Mike Carroll announced his retirement.

"I love politics, I'm the former mayor of Avoca, I was a part of the Pittson school board, and when I saw the opening, I felt like the district really needed someone quality to fill Michael Carroll's shoes," said Jim Haddock, (D) Candidate for 118th District.

Haddock has lived in the greater Pittston area all of his life and currently works for Luzerne County.

His primary opponent, Allison Lucarelli, has also grown up and raised her family who is also her campaign team within the 118th district.

She's had a 20-year career as a pharmacist and wants to continue advocating for better health care in a different capacity.

"I have first-hand experience and knowledge of the rising costs of health care... parents having to choose between their medication or buying groceries," said Allison Lucarelli, (D) 118TH District Candidate.

Both candidates are passionate about doing more for education in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

"Equitable funding is needed for education, so all students across the 118th district has opportunity for educational and sports programs," said Lucarelli.

"If we can fund public education properly, then we can take some heat off our local school boards to help lower residential property taxes. that is something I would love to get done and have that conversation in Harrisburg," said Haddock.

There are also two candidates on the Republican side in the 118th district former PennDOT spokesman James May and Luzerne County councilman John Lombardo.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.