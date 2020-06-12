11-year-old receives superhero treatment in Luzerne County

The red carpet was rolled out Saturday afternoon for Riley Schmidt.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The charity organization Superheroes Believe in Miracles literally rolled out the red carpet in front of 11-year-old Riley Schmidt's home near Mountain Top.

The celebrity treatment was all a big surprise.

"I like the carpet, it is my favorite color and all," said Riley Schmidt.

Riley is being honored by Superheroes Believe in Miracles

Normally, there would be a big red carpet reception in Pittsburgh.

This year, due to COVID, the carpet came to them.

"It's really nice to see my little man get some attention right now, like this. He's never had anything like this before. He's a strong fighter and he loves superheroes," said Monica Schmidt, Riley's mom.

Riley is pictured in the charity's 2021 calendar as Mr. January.

In his special photo, he's posed as the superhero Thor.

But, hear the kid's story and you'll know, Thor could learn a few things from Riley.

Riley was born with end-stage kidney disease and has had two kidney transplants.

"He's definitely been a trooper since the moment he came into this world. They didn't think he was going to make it at all and he's 11, so they got it wrong!" said Monica.

Superheroes Believe in Miracles works to empower superhero kids like Riley and give their families the support they need.

"It does make me feel like a superhero, mom," said Riley.