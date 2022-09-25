$100,000 donated to Hazleton area organizations

Youth sports teams and other organizations in the Hazleton area received donations to help them stay alive. All thanks to a family foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAZLETON, Pa. — From softball players to military veterans, all gathered at City View Park in Hazleton for a special awards ceremony. Where members of the Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation changed lives one check at a time.

“I mean, there's no better feeling in the world than helping people who really need it. Last year we had a youth group come to us and say without our donation, they would not be able to stay in existence, and you can't imagine how much that means,” said Paul DeAngelo, CEO of Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation

The Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation donated over $100,000 to different organizations throughout the Hazleton area.

“The expenses are the biggest problem for a youth organization. When you have an organization like the DeAngelo organization that's willing to now annually, give us this kind of money, which is a lot of money for a youth organization, it's going to go a long way for maintaining our facilities up to our standards,” Daniel Zola, Valley West Little League President said.

Organizations that received money today included veterans organizations, autism support groups, those fighting cancer in the community, and youth sports.

The players from the All American Girls Softball are excited to use their $5000 donation for something they've wanted on the field since they started playing in the league.

“It's going towards our scoreboard. Like we haven't had a scoreboard yet, so we're always asking, 'what's the score?' to our coaches?” said softball player Kirsten Yost.

Coaches from 11 local sports leagues agree; investing in youth programs sets kids up for success, even if they aren't an athlete forever.

“They would not have it if it wasn't for these donations. I think it's so important for kids to get outside today. With all the technology going on, it's important for kids to be outside interacting with the other kids. It's good for the families to get together. It's good for kids; they make all good friends that can last a lifetime,” Jerry Barkanic, Hazle Township Little League Coach, said.