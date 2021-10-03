100 years old and fabulous

Newswatch 16 speaks with a special birthday girl from Plymouth on her 100th birthday

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In a sparkling sash that said "100 and fabulous," Josephine Del Priore took some time out of her busy birthday at The Village at Greenbriar in Dallas Township to speak with Newswatch 16 about turning 100 years old.

"Do you feel fabulous?" we asked.

"No," Josephine replied. "I just feel down to earth. I'm a down-to-earth person."

But folks who see her every day had other ways to describe Josephine.

"One of the sweetest ladies here," said Lynmarie Young, the activity director. "She's friends with all of the residents. She knows everybody by name. Loves bingo, comes down for every time we have any type of entertainment."

Josephine says she never thought she'd live to be 100.

"Even last night, when I was going to bed, I was wondering if I was going to wake up my birthday," Josephine laughed.

She says one of the things she's most proud of is owning and operating Grico's Restaurant in Exeter from 1966 to 1987 with her husband and brother-in-law.

"He was the bartender, my husband and I was the do-everything," she added.

Josephine said the restaurant helped her achieve her goal of sending all five of her children through college. Her son is in the restaurant business, and all four of her daughters became teachers. That was near and dear to her heart. She explained when we asked if she had any advice for others hoping to reach her milestone.

"Everybody has to have to find out what they want to do and do it," she explained. "I always wanted to be a teacher since I was in second grade. When you can't go and do something, and your children are doing it, you know you're passing things down."