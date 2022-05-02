$1 million Powerball winner in Luzerne County

The lucky ticket was sold at Hazle Mini Mart on Route 940.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Luzerne County is $1 million richer.

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Hazle Township for the Saturday, April 30 drawing.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn — 14, 21, 37, 44, 63 — to win $1 million.

Hazle Mini Mart on Route 940 in Hazle Township gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The same store sold another big winner in March.

Watch the live daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.

