Luzerne County restaurant holds Fourth of July Extravaganza

The owners at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas told us the hot dog eating contest is, by far, their favorite event.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County hosted its Fourth of July Extravaganza.

The owners at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Dallas told us the hot dog eating contest is, by far, their favorite event.

"I love the hot dog eating contest, the cheering the stadium seating, everyone chanting ISA, USA for guys eating hot dog there's nothing better than that." said Matt Mark, Co-Owner at Backwoods Bar and Kitchen.

Co-owner James Bolus agreed. " Fourth of July, who doesn't love a hot dog eating contest especially since it's the second biggest one in the United States, you know not a big deal or anything"