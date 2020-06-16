Luzerne County business is in the bag

One business is expanding because of what officials call "good timing."

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — While many businesses are struggling, even closing because of the health crisis, one Luzerne County business is flourishing because of what officials call good timing.

American Paper Bag in Sugar Notch has not been around a long time. It's been producing different kinds of bags for about a year and a half, and when the pandemic hit earlier this year, company officials were worried.

"Our biggest client that we just got last year, we were just beginning to supply them, they do retail in airports, so they were massively hit, so they went from a multi-million-dollar contract to basically zero overnight," said Ian Robson of American Paper Bag.

But the health crisis also came just when American Paper Bag was developing and unveiling bags for online grocery deliveries and tamper-proof bags for meal and pharmacy deliveries. Those quickly became popular nationwide.

"With one dropping down and the other rising, we're actually making more bags now than we did before the crisis started."

Amazon is now the company's biggest client. The company's leader expects those kinds of bags to remain popular even as things slowly get back to normal.

American Paper Bag has doubled its workforce, is still hiring, and getting new machinery to keep up with growth.

"The new products we had coming online were coming online; it just really helped the timing of these products," said Robson.