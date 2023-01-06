Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

The 107th version of the largest indoor agricultural expo is getting underway in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg.

Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start.

"We do baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, pierogies, and fresh-cut fries," Troutman said. "I know last year the crowds were about half of what we normally did, but now prior to the pandemic, we had record-setting years, so we're hoping for something in between that anyway."

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is known for its milkshakes, and the big buzz around the food court this year is the new flavor — orange cream.

The Pennsylvania Dairyman's Association is celebrating its 70th year selling milkshakes at the farm show. The new flavor marks that occasion.

There are nearly 4,000 animals at this year's event.

Abigail Smith is from Jackson View Farms near Stroudsburg. It's her family's 11th year coming to the Farm Show. she says the most important part is getting the cows settled in.

"It takes a good three, four months just to start the feeding process, the washing, clipping because you have to get their hair a certain way," said Smith. "We come out on Monday. we'll set up all the tack and that kind of stuff. When we show up with the cows, we'll unload the cattle, get the neckties and all the simple stuff set up, so they're settled in, and then unload all of our stuff."

While there are no birds at this year's farm show because of avian influenza, there are plenty of rabbits.

Austin Stutler is Pennsylvania's Rabbit Prince. He and others set up rabbit cages to display the winners.

"We are, as you can see, filling up our rabbit cages with shavings for the rabbits whenever they're done in the main show arena."

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors. The show runs from January 7 through 14. Admission is free, and parking is $15 by credit card in Farm Show lots.

