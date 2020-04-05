Looking to other states, business owners eager to reopen

'Nervous but excited' business owners in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — As restrictions ease and some businesses reopen across the country, some business owners in Lackawanna County are watching closely, eager to get back to work.

They have been closed since March: hair salons, gyms, and other businesses considered nonessential.

Now, as restrictions are easing in some parts of the state on Friday, business owners like Kate Howell are eager to get back to work and hopeful that will happen soon.

Howell owns P & M Hair and Bowtique in Dunmore.

“Just the mixed emotions of one day I’m like ‘Do I open again?’ like I’m going on two months of rent and utilities to a place that isn’t making any money, it weighs out so many different emotions I feel," she said. "I worry about myself, I worry about my clients."

Other business owners in the area said they want to get back to working with clients, but they do not know exactly what that will look like.

“I’d love to get back in my studio. As far as that happening, I want people to be safe first and foremost so if it can’t happen in a safe way, then we need to wait," said Melissa Colarusso, owner of Bodyfit Elite Personal Training in Avoca.

There is no exact date when those kinds of businesses may reopen in Lackawanna County.

Governor Wolf said things will be carefully monitored and health officials will be key to making those kinds of decisions.

“I think everyone just wants normalcy, so many people are calling and texting, just human contact and being able to socialize and talk to people other than Zoom or Facetime. I’m excited but I know a lot of my colleagues are very nervous," said Howell.