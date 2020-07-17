Looking for workers: Expert says the talent pool is there

Now is a 'golden opportunity' to hire some of the best workers

SCRANTON, Pa. — Now hiring.

With many out of work after the health crisis, there are lots of talented people looking for work.

Many businesses have reopened, but there are still millions out of a job here in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Forty million Americans filed for unemployment in the past 3 months.

“We had 40 million people either let go, either through furloughs or just outright companies going out of business or cutbacks so of course that’s terrible for our economy and it paints a gloomy picture and everyone likes to focus on that but just like anything, where there’s something negative, there’s also something positive," said Doug Hanson of Doug Hanson Performance Group.

That positive thing?

Now more than ever, job experts say there are people talented in all different fields looking for jobs and companies need to find the best fit.

“This is a golden opportunity because there is more A plus talent out there than ever before, there are people that are driven and motivated and eager and those people are normally pretty hard to find but they are out there right now and it’s just a matter of attracting them."

Doug Hanson said the economy may be bouncing back but the future is uncertain, which is why those companies need to get the best people hired and working as soon as possible.

“What’s the number one reason every year they do surveys, what’s the number one reason they leave their jobs. And number one is their boss. If you do if you want to attract the best talent the number one thing is you’re giving your leaders some development.”