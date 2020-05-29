Local travel agent says many are looking to 2021

Travel plans are usually pretty important this time of year, but as one travel agent tells us, most folks are scrapping their plans for 2020.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Summer is usually a very busy time for vacations, like trips to Disney and Universal Studios, and taking cruises, too.

However, one travel agent in Wyoming County has been busy helping people unravel and reschedule those vacation plans.

"We've kind of been in what I like to call 'vacation cancellation-mode' these days. We haven't been planning any new vacations, but we've been helping guests reschedule whose vacation plans were interrupted and reassuring them we can help them reschedule when the time is right," said Missy Bonnice of Storybook Destinations.

Bonnice said theme parks are slowly reopening, with new rules, of course: requiring masks and limiting people in certain areas.

Disney World officials just this week announced a phased reopening next month.

Still, she finds most people are choosing to wait to book their trips until next year.

"If you think travel will work for your family, we can absolutely plan that right now, but we find most guests are planning into 2021. A lot of the cruise lines at this point are offering incentives if you want to go and bump your cruises ahead, especially cruise lines that have nonrefundable deposits. They've been pretty good shifting your cruise into the following year rather than traveling this year."

Bonnice said especially if you are planning a once in a lifetime trip, now is not the time to try to get a deal and rush into anything.

She is hopeful by next year things will be much better.

"If you have a travel agent, reach out and say hello! It's been a tough time for us because we're used to making your dreams come to, and we're sad for you when your vacations get canceled, and we would love to help you re-book them when it's time."