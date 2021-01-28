Local inn owners hoping for a 2021 turnaround

Hit by COVID-19, local inn owners are looking forward to a more prosperous year.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Tawsty Flower in Lewisburg is very close to the Bucknell University campus, and when classes are in session, the bed and breakfast is a busy spot.

But the pandemic changed things dramatically: a quiet campus and a quiet business for Bob Albin and his wife.

In fact, they said business dropped by 75 percent.

“As far as how we are weathering it goes, we actually lived in a home, our own home, which was a few doors down from the inn. We have sold that home, we put it on the market in March, anticipating business being turned out to be. We put that home on the market, it sold very quickly, fortunately, and we moved back into the inn," said Bob Albin.

Many business owners were hit hard by this crisis with fewer people traveling and instead of staying home.

During the statewide travel bans, inn and b and b owners were forced to limit guests, especially those from out of state.

In the Montrose area, Fieldstone Farm Bed and Breakfast was not as busy.

Bookings at the bed and breakfast were limited because of COVID-19, but the nearby Fieldstone Farm Lakehouse rental was a different story.

“It really seemed to boom this year. I get the impression families just wanted a safe, low-key vacation space and sort of explore a little country town. I get the impression they didn’t really want to stay in hotels where there’s a concentration of people," said Kimberly Grace of Fieldstone Farm.

This new year may bring some much-needed relief. At least, that is what business owners are hoping, and they said they are grateful for their communities' support.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that there’s nowhere to go but up from so many things, but I just hope for a healthy and prosperous 2021," said Albin.