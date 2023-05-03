Local fallen firefighters to be remembered at national memorial

Four men from our area will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this weekend.

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Fallen firefighters from our area will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial this weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

A total of 144 fallen firefighters will be remembered and honored.

The 2023 Roll of Honor includes:

Gruber, 59, and Paris, 36, died in December 2022 while fighting a fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

Steese passed away in December 2021 at the age of 61. He had been a volunteer firefighter for more than 30 years.

Stephen Sunday died in December 2020 at the age of 28. His death was attributed to complications from COVID-19. He had been with the Scranton Fire Department since January 2020.

The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service will be on May 6 at 7:30 p.m., and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be on May 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Both events are open to the public and will be live-streamed on the homepage of the National Fal Foundation's website and NFFF's YouTube and Facebook pages.