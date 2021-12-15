Woman shares kidney donation story to inspire others

We spoke with a woman who was a living kidney donor.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Candi Taylor is a nurse from Mifflinburg. Helping people is in her nature. When one of her coworkers donated a kidney several years ago, Candi thought it was something she could do too.

"I can donate blood and I'm healthy so why not donate a kidney? I knew that was a way I would be able to help someone," Candi Taylor said.

At first, this made Candi's family nervous. What if something happened to one of Candi's kidneys down the line and she herself would need a transplant?

"If something would happen to your kidney and you needed to be put on the transplant list you would receive priority for a transplant because you were a donor," Candi said.

It took Candi about a year to go through testing and make sure she was able to donate. Her kidney was going to a man from the Hazleton area. They met for the first time eight days before the donation. Candi says the surgery was long but her downtime was less than two weeks. She was able to go home from the hospital the day after surgery.

"Soreness but no pain. I could pretty much resume my normal activities. A little tired. They didn't let me go back to work right away which was a little difficult for me," Candi said.

January will mark three years since Candi's kidney donation. Both she and the recipient are doing great. Candi contacted Newswatch 16 after seeing that former reporter Allen Vickers needs a kidney. She wants people to know how easy the process is.

"The recipient's insurance typically covers all of the medical costs for the donor as well," Candi said.

Candi encourages people to reach out to a transplant coordinator if you are interested in becoming a living donor for the many people in need of a kidney.