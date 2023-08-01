Here's a list of National Night Out events

National Night Out is an annual national event intended to bring the community and law enforcement together.

Communities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania will once again take part in the National Night Out, an annual national event intended to bring the community and law enforcement together "under positive circumstances."

National Night Out (NNO) takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, as it's annually held on the first Tuesday in August.

Below is a list of events taking place this year.

NOTE: There may be NNO events taking place near you that are not listed below. Check with your local municipality to see if they are taking part this year.

AUGUST 1 EVENTS:

Lycoming Regional Police Department , 6 pm – 8 pm at at two locations: Fairlawn Community Church, located at 353 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Cogan Station and the Jersey Shore Community Pool, located at 410 Thompson St. in Jersey Shore.

Dallas Township Police Department , 6 pm - 9 pm at the Dallas High School parking lot.

Hazleton City Police Department , 5 pm -8 pm at the CAN DO Community Park, located at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Laurel Street in Hazleton.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police , 6 pm – 9 pm at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, located at 15th and St. Mary Streets, Lewisburg.

Scranton Police Department , 6 pm - 9 pm at Scranton High School.

Williamsport City Police, 5 pm - 8 at 600 Campbell St. (Firetree Place).

Tobyhanna Township , 5:30 pm – 7 pm at Blanche Price Park Main Lodge, 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines

Pottsville , 5 pm – 8 pm at the JFK pool complex, 990 York Farm Road.

Orwigsburg, 6 pm at 100 W Market St, Orwigsburg. Parade, FREE food, FREE games, a FREE bounce house, and a dunk tank with a very special Orwigsburg police officer you can try to dunk.

Newport Township , 4 pm – 9 pm at St. Faustina's Grove, 145 Old Newport St., Nanticoke.

Susquehanna National Night Out , 6 pm - 8 pm at Susquehanna Fire Department, 43 Erie Blvd, Susquehanna.

Lehighton Borough Police Department, 5 pm – 9 pm at Lehighton Downtown Park (by the fountain)

Hawley National Night Out , 5 pm – 8 pm at Bingham Park, 1 Main Ave., Hawley

, 5 pm – 8 pm at Bingham Park, 1 Main Ave., Hawley Palmerton National Night Out, 6 pm – 8 pm at the Palmerton Borough Park, 322 Delaware Ave, Palmerton.

AUGUST 2 EVENTS: