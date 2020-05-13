More liquor stores opening for in-store shopping

The stores are in counties in the yellow phase of state reopening.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is opening up more than 200 Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores for limited in-store purchases starting Friday.

Those stores are only in counties that are in the yellow phase of the reopening plan.

That means customers can go inside the store to shop but there are restrictions. No more than 25 people can be inside a store at one time, and everyone must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.