Viral push to get LGBTQ community to the polls in Pennsylvania

This is not the typical get out and vote ad we are used to seeing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania but these drag queens want their message heard.

Election Day is less than two weeks away and the national spotlight is on Pennsylvania as a key battleground state. Two drag queens recently made a viral video mentioning some counties in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We wanted to use Pennsylvania as our main thing. Obviously, I’m from Pennsylvania. I have a connection to it," said "Peppermint."

Peppermint is from central Pennsylvania. She and Bob the Drag Queen are known for their success on the show "RuPaul's Drag Race." The two are using their platform to encourage people to vote, specifically the LGBTQ community.

"Some of them even say that they don’t want to participate in this year’s election. That’s obviously very troublesome."

Peppermint says a large percentage of the LGBTQ community is not registered to vote, and many of her fans in Pennsylvania had questions about where, when, and how to vote this year.

"We wanted to just kind of turn on the lights for people a little bit."

The video has more than 160,000 views and calls out parts of our area.

"Luzerne, Westmoreland, and don’t forget Lackawanna."

Peppermint says the video is geared towards the LGBTQ community in Pennsylvania.

"If we’re not making those decisions for ourselves, then that means someone is going to make them for us. I don’t think anyone wants to be in that situation."