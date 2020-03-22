Lehigh Valley Health Network announces changes

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials with Lehigh Valley Health Network announced today they are making some changes as the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.
LVHN is also postponing some previously scheduled tests and procedures.
Several operating rooms will now be closed.
Sites temporarily closing include:
• Fairgrounds Surgical Center
• Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street, operating room
• Lehigh Valley Health Network–Tilghman, operating room
• J.B. and Kathleen Reilly Children's Surgery Center
• Coordinated Health, all operating rooms
All scheduled procedures at these sites will be reviewed. Critical procedures will be relocated to other locations within the health network. LVHN will begin contacting patients to discuss plans for their scheduled procedure.
RELATED: Business owner donates masks