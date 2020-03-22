Lehigh Valley Health Network announces changes

Several operating rooms will now be closed and some previously scheduled tests and procedures will be postponed.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials with Lehigh Valley Health Network announced today they are making some changes as the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

Sites temporarily closing include:

• Fairgrounds Surgical Center

• Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street, operating room

• Lehigh Valley Health Network–Tilghman, operating room

• J.B. and Kathleen Reilly Children's Surgery Center

• Coordinated Health, all operating rooms