x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

local

Lehigh Valley Health Network announces changes

Several operating rooms will now be closed and some previously scheduled tests and procedures will be postponed.
Credit: WNEP
LVHN is also postponing some previously scheduled tests and procedures.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Officials with Lehigh Valley Health Network announced today they are making some changes as the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

LVHN is also postponing some previously scheduled tests and procedures.

Several operating rooms will now be closed.

Sites temporarily closing include:

• Fairgrounds Surgical Center

• Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street, operating room

• Lehigh Valley Health Network–Tilghman, operating room

• J.B. and Kathleen Reilly Children's Surgery Center

• Coordinated Health, all operating rooms

All scheduled procedures at these sites will be reviewed. Critical procedures will be relocated to other locations within the health network. LVHN will begin contacting patients to discuss plans for their scheduled procedure.

RELATED: First responders ask community for supplies

RELATED: Business owner donates masks

RELATED: Coronavirus puts strain on supermarket workers