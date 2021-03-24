Wind Gap Community Pharmacy to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A two-day COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic will be held this weekend in the Lehigh Valley and no appointment is necessary.

WIND GAP, Pa. — Flyers sit on the front desk of Wind Gap Community Pharmacy. The papers ask for the attention of Northampton, Monroe, Carbon, and Lehigh County residents who are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic this weekend. If you're eligible and meet Phase 1A qualifications, pharmacists want to see you there.

The easiest part? No appointment is needed.

"It's very important to the people especially up in the Monroe County area. They are more than welcome to come down, of course. It's a convenient location. We are happy we can do it there and we hope for a big turnout. We really want to help people out," said Vito Schiavone, a staff pharmacist at the Wind Gap Community Pharmacy.

Both clinics will be held in the borough. At least 3,000 first doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will be given.

The first clinic is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wind Gap Social Hall on North Broadway.

The second is on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. at Hope UCC on Cherry Street.

Schiavone says the pharmacy held a clinic last weekend but only about 250 people showed up through word of mouth. He's hoping for more this time around.

"We managed to get it down to a pretty seamless process to get people in and out as quickly as we can to make it convenient for them, and of course, so we can administer as quickly as possible," said Schiavone.

Even though this is a small pharmacy, it is one of a few hundred the state allows to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Sharon Phillips from Bethlehem has been trying to get a shot for quite some time.

"Wonderful. I've been waiting and had my name in on another place and haven't heard since January," said Phillips.

"I have been calling, calling, calling. My wife had hers a few weeks ago and she just said let's ride over. Good thing we did," said Raymond Hartzell, Bangor.

Pharmacists tell Newswatch 16 vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.