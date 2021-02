Officials say the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot at a Walmart in the Lehigh Valley Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Walmart along MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just outside of Allentown.

Police say two people were shot and there's no word on their conditions.

Investigators have not said if anyone was taken into custody or what may have led to the shooting.